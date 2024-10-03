“Their current plan…” – Chelsea transfer stories clarified by expert

Mads Hermansen has been linked with Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are not currently planning to try a transfer move for Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues already have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen on their books at Stamford Bridge, so it seems there is no truth to the rumours about Enzo Maresca looking to raid his old club Leicester City for the signing of Hermansen.

The Foxes shot-stopper was in superb form against Arsenal last weekend as his string of impressive saves nearly rescued a point for Steve Cooper’s side at the Emirates Stadium, until a late breakthrough for the Gunners in stoppage time.

It certainly seems like Hermansen could be the kind of ‘keeper who’d shine for a big club like Chelsea, but Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, played down the stories about this potential deal.

Mads Hermansen to Chelsea transfer not happening, says Fabrizio Romano

“Chelsea will not sign goalkeepers in January according to their current plan, so the information concerning Enzo Maresca moving for his Leicester keeper, Mads Hermansen, is false,” Romano said.

“They already have many in that position with Jorgensen, Sanchez, and also Penders for the future.

“So, it’s already set for the goalkeepers future at Chelsea and I’m not aware of negotiations with any other GK in the market so far.”

Hermansen will no doubt be a key player for Leicester this season, and it will be interesting to see if he can help keep the Foxes in the Premier League as they’ll possibly be one of the main candidates for relegation.

After that, if the 24-year-old keeps playing as well as he has, he will surely earn himself a big move at some point, even if Chelsea probably don’t need another ‘keeper any time soon.

Leicester have had to sell a lot of their best players in the past, including key figures like N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, and, more recently, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.