Video: Collapse complete as Man United throw away 2-0 lead, Ten Hag’s job on the line

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United looks on the verge of ending as the Red Devils trail FC Porto 3-2 in their UEFA Europa League clash despite having a 2-0 lead at one point in the clash.

The Dutch coach’s job was under threat heading into the fixture in Portugal but the pressure was eased within 20 minutes as Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund‘s goals fired the Premier League club into a 2-0 lead.

That advantage would not even make it to halftime as Man United collapsed during the remainder of the first 45 minutes. Pepe and Samu Omorodion would head home two goals within the space of seven minutes leaving the Manchester club with a big job on their hands ahead of the second half.

That would start in the worst possible way for Man United as Omorodion would net his second goal to complete Porto’s comeback.

The striker got across Matthijs de Ligt before smashing the ball into the Red Devils’ net to pile more misery on the English giants.

Watch: Man United’s collapse complete as Samu Omorodion makes it 3-2

WOW ? Samu Omorodion scores his second of the night and gives Porto the lead! ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Kr041pTsHr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024