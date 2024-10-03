Man United hierarchy’s stance has emerged about Erik ten Hag’s training sessions

Man United manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester manager Erik ten Hag is facing severe criticism from all corners at the moment.

The Red Devils are off to a poor start this season, having lost three games from their first six Premier League games this season.

Home defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham have raised questions about the quality of the team and the work that the manager is doing at the club right now.

The Dutch manager has found it difficult to work his magic at Man United, like he did at his former club Ajax.

However, the Man United hierarchy are completely satisfied with the manager at the moment and they have no intention to sack him.

According to The Athletic, the Man United hierarchy members are impressed with Ten Hag’s training sessions at the club.

They feel that the manager is giving proper attention to details and he is being aided by his assistants.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake and Andreas Georgson are all helping Ten Hag to make the team perform better and produce results on the pitch.

The club’s owners are content with the manager and they know that this is a difficult period for them and Ten Hag and they are ready to support him, just like they did in the summer when they kept him at the club and showed faith in his ability.

Whatever the Man United manager is doing in the training sessions, it is not being translated into their performances on the pitch.

Man United have not improved from a disastrous last season

Last season they finished eighth in the league and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

This season is already proving to be disastrous with most of the players not performing up to their standards and the team is looking completely out of form and dejected.

It remains to be seen what the club hierarchy would think of the manager if more results go against them.

Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan and Max Allegri, the former Juventus manager, have been linked with the Old Trafford job while Van Nistelrooy’s name has been mentioned as the caretaker manager if Ten Hag is sacked by the club.