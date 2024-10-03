Man United scouting South American wonderkid, Liverpool failed with transfer bid in the summer

Dario Osorio in action for Chile (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The latest Man United transfer news comes from reports which claim youngster Dario Osorio could move to Old Trafford in the near future.

The Red Devils are reportedly one of the clubs showing the most interest in the FC Midtjylland and Chile wonderkid following Liverpool’s rejected bid for the player in the summer.

Erik Ten Hag’s side are now mentioned alongside Borussia Dortmund as being among the elite European clubs keeping an eye on the talented 20-year-old, while Liverpool failed with an offer in the region of €10m for him in the most recent transfer window, according to Tipsbladet.

Osorio has certainly shown himself to be an exciting prospect for the future, and it seems only a matter of time before the South American winger makes his way to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Should Dario Osorio choose Liverpool or Man United transfer?

If it were to come down to United and Liverpool, two of England and indeed Europe’s biggest clubs, it would surely not be an easy choice for Osorio.

The Chile international might find it harder to get much playing time in this Liverpool side, with so many star players in Arne Slot’s attack at the moment, though Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract, which might mean a free transfer away at the end of the season, and an opening in that area of the pitch.

LFC are certainly the more successful project at the moment, but Osorio might do well to take a gamble on United, even if they’re not at their best right now.

MUFC have invested in a lot of talented young players recently as they look to work their way back to the top with a long-term project, so Osorio could find that he’d get the chance there to replicate the success of youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

For now, it perhaps seems a bit early to say where Osorio will end up, but the interest is clearly there, and he’ll likely be one to watch again in upcoming windows.