Top six Premier League manager is an option to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

The coming days are crucial for the future of Erik ten Hag at Man United as the Dutch coach looks to hold on to his role as manager at Old Trafford but should the Manchester club decide to make a change, Fulham’s Marco Silva is believed to be an option.

Man United have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign having won just two of their opening six Premier League matches, leaving the Red Devils 13th in the standings.

Last time out, Ten Hag’s men were abysmal against Tottenham and suffered a 3-0 hammering in front of their home fans at Old Trafford. This has placed the Dutch coach under severe pressure heading into a crucial week for his career as Man United will need to get results against FC Porto and Aston Villa over the next four days.

Should the Manchester side lose them both, the club’s hierarchy could make a managerial change during the international break and according to The Times’ Duncan Castles, Fulham manager Marco Silva remains an option for Man United.

Is Marco Silva a good option to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United?

It is fair to say that Man United fans would be underwhelmed by the hiring of Silva and bringing the Portuguese coach to Old Trafford would be a big risk.

The 47-year-old has done a brilliant job at Fulham during his three years with the London club and currently has the Cottagers sitting sixth in the Premier League standings. Silva’s teams are very well-organised and are known for being a big threat going forward.

However, would the Man United job be too big for the Fulham boss as he is not tried and tested at the highest level?

Thomas Tuchel would be the preferred candidate for most Man United fans but if it came down to Silva or Gareth Southgate, it is not hard to guess who supporters of the Red Devils would choose to take their club forward.