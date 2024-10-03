Video: Out-of-form Man United star shows signs of old self with “lovely feet” before scoring

Man United took the lead in their UEFA Europa League clash with FC Porto on Thursday night courtesy of a goal from the out-of-form Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils entered the clash in Portugal under a lot of pressure having been slaughtered by Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend. Erik ten Hag was feeling that more than most as a defeat against Porto would turn up the heat on his role as manager of Man United.

However, Rashford would ease that pressure with an early goal as the winger gave the Premier League side the lead after just seven minutes.

The Englishman showed signs of his old self as he drove into the home side’s box before shooting with the TNT Sports commentator praising the 26-year-old’s “lovely feet”. Diogo Costa should have done better between the sticks but Rashford won’t care as he tries to turn around his current bad run of form.

The last season and a bit has been very hard for the Man United star and fans of the Manchester club will hope this is the start of the winger rediscovering the 2022/23 version of himself.

Watch: Marcus Rashford opens the scoring for Man United against FC Porto

Sensational footwork from Marcus Rashford ? Man United take the lead in Porto ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sY7EAU8poN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024