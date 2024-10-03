“Exactly what we needed” – Mark Goldbridge says Man United have made huge transfer mistake

Credit: The United Stand | YouTube

Popular fan figure Mark Goldbridge believes Manchester United should not have sold Scott McTominay earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Napoli on a four-year contract after agreeing to a transfer worth a reported £25 million.

The Red Devils did replace the Scotland international with Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, but the Uruguayan has yet to make a significant impact.

Mark Goldbridge regrets Scott McTominay sale

Consequently, Goldbridge thinks his team’s abysmal performance, particularly their 3-0 defeat against Spurs last weekend, has highlighted just how badly they’re already missing McTominay.

Responding to Kris Boyd, who told Sky Sports, that McTominay’s physical presence is what Erik Ten Hag is lacking, Goldbridge said: “Yeah….exactly what we needed against Spurs.

“Someone to pop up in the box when we’re being dominated all over the pitch and can’t get in their box.”

During his time at Old Trafford, especially in the weeks and months leading up to his departure, McTominay, who came through the Red Devils’ youth academy, contributed to several important goals.

Often arriving on the edge of the box and fooling opposition defenders, the 27-year-old’s ability to unsettle rival defences has already served him well in Italy.

Opening his Napoli account, McTominay scored the Italian’s fifth against Palermo last week, and the midfielder’s 77 minute strike, which saw him find space in the 18-yard box, was guaranteed to have reminded United fans what they’ve lost.