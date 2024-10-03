Key Manchester United figures frustrated by missed £100m transfer opportunity

Man United feel they missed out on a big Mason Greenwood fee

Some key figures at Manchester United are reportedly frustrated that they may well have missed out on banking as much as £100million for their former player Mason Greenwood in the future.

The 23-year-old came up through the Man Utd academy and had made a real impression in their first-team before being arrested and subsequently suspended by the club back in January 2022, as reported by the BBC and others.

Greenwood went out on loan to Getafe last season and showed plenty of promise in his spell in La Liga, earning himself a move to Marseille this summer on a permanent deal.

According to Give Me Sport, however, there is a sense of frustration inside Old Trafford that these circumstances led the club to having to sell Greenwood for a lot less than they probably could have got for him.

Mason Greenwood to be a transfer target for Barcelona?

The report adds that Greenwood is on Barcelona’s radar, so it could be that he’ll put his difficult United spell and off-the-pitch issues behind him after being given a second chance at Marseille.

The former England international may well still go on to have a fine career, and that would certainly be difficult for United to take.

Not only could Greenwood have contributed more for them on the pitch, but if they’d really been able to sell for him for as much as £100m at some point, that would be a huge pure profit sale for a homegrown player.

Of course, some things are more important than football, or money, and the seriousness of the charges made against Greenwood have to be taken into account, even if they were later dropped.

It would surely have been hugely challenging to reintegrate Greenwood back into the team, so plenty of fans will likely feel it was a difficult but ultimately sensible decision to simply part ways with the player.