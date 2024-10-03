Erik ten Hag and Matthijs de Ligt (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has commented on Erik ten Hag’s mood and how he’s responding to the club’s poor run of form at the moment.

The Red Devils are badly struggling under Ten Hag right now, with the team on a run of just two wins from their last seven games, with one of those two victories coming at home to League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

This is clearly far from good enough for a club like Man Utd, and Ten Hag will surely be feeling the pressure ahead of some key fixtures against Porto and Aston Villa this week.

De Ligt, however, insists he’s not noticed Ten Hag seeming under pressure, with the Netherlands international still speaking highly of his manager during this challenging period.

Matthijs de Ligt: Erik ten Hag remains calm

When asked about Ten Hag’s mood, De Ligt simply said he’s still noticing the former Ajax boss remaining calm and focusing on continuing in the same way to get the best out of these players.

“I don’t necessarily notice that,” De Ligt said to Viaplay, relayed by Voetbal Primeur.

“I notice that he just remains calm. That he still keeps doing the same things. That he can still motivate the players.

“Football is also just a special sport. Things can go your way and then out of nowhere things go wrong. Unfortunately, things often go wrong for us at the moment. Against Tottenham too, yes, we are 1-0 behind, but we have also our chances to score the equalizer.

“In large parts the approach is the same. However, Ajax’s resistance in the Eredivisie is of course very different than here in the Premier League. A lot more is simply asked of you as a team. Almost every team here has a coach who has a certain level.”