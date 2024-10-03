(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, but the expectation is that discussions are being held behind the scenes over a possible extension.

That’s the expectation of Damien Delaney who speculated that the Reds would be mulling over a potential two-year deal for their talismanic winger.

“Look, his numbers are incredible. I truly, sincerely hope that he’s at Liverpool next season,” the former Crystal Palace star told Virgin Media Sport.

“But there has to be a compromise with his age, the amount of money he’s earning, the length of his contract. Because a fall-off at that age can be quite severe, come very quickly. He’s 32 now – he might get another year, 18 months, two years out of him.

“I think Liverpool are probably behind the scenes offering him potentially a two-year deal. But at his age, he’s gonna want four. That’s a stumbling block, as Liverpool can’t give him four years on that type of money because you then end up in an awkward situation.”

The Egyptian international has started the 2024/25 season terrifically, racking up 11 goal contributions in nine appearances (across all competitions).

Far from poor numbers from a 32-year-old footballer some speculated was in decline (Sky Sports) after the prior campaign.

Liverpool are in talks with Mo Salah over a new contract

By all accounts, it’s understood that Liverpool are, or soon will be, engaging in contract talks with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whether all three agree to fresh terms at Anfield, of course, remains far from clear at this point in time.

The Reds’ captain has already made clear his desire to continue beyond his 2025 expiry date.

However, things enter into more murky waters when considering Alexander-Arnold’s contract future. It’s no secret that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the fullback’s situation.

Likewise, with Liverpool’s Egyptian King the threat of the Middle East and a mega contract offer from a Saudi Pro League outfit can’t be discounted.

The Reds have time to seal the futures of all three key men, but the clock is ticking.