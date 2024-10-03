Mohammed Kudus was at the Arsenal game on Tuesday (Photos by Richard Pelham/Getty Images, X: @afcmax22)

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus will have raised one or two eyebrows after being pictured watching Arsenal’s game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kudus watched from the stands as the Gunners beat PSG 2-0 in their Champions League tie, and one imagines this news will have got a few Gooners excited, while Hammers supporters might not be too pleased.

Since joining West Ham, Kudus has been a joy to watch in the Premier League, having previously also impressed during his time at Eredivisie giants Ajax.

It’s not necessarily easy making that step up from Dutch football to the English top flight – just ask Antony at Manchester United – but Kudus has been a big success story and there’ll surely be plenty of Arsenal fans who’d welcome his arrival.

Mohammed Kudus at Arsenal – what does it mean?

See below as Kudus was pictured at the game and this photo then made its way onto social media…

Is this just an innocent case of a footballer who already lives in London going to watch a big game? Or is there something more to it? We may not know for some time.

Kudus might, however, be well advised to avoid scenes like this as he should perhaps know how many fans and those in the media are likely to react to it.

The 24-year-old will surely move up to a bigger club at some point soon if he has another good season for West Ham, and there could perhaps be a role for him in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Although Bukayo Saka plays in the same position as Kudus, it might be that the former Ajax star could also operate in a variety of other roles, perhaps giving more competition to the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli.