Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United are bringing on a full-time, committed psychologist to work with the loans staff and enhance the young players’ loan experience in general.

In an indication that the team wants to emulate the success of their signing of Yankuba Minteh, who Feyenoord considered to have had a “gold standard” spell in the Netherlands, they are growing their loan department as part of their ongoing plan to beat the Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Along with player recruitment, the new position will help Newcastle allocate finances for future development signings over the upcoming transfer windows. Given that the Magpies are constrained by PSR restrictions, it is believed that increasing their off-field player development expenditures is essential to their long-term success.

Former striker Shola Ameobi is presently in charge of the Magpies’ loan team.

Sports scientists, physiotherapists, and analysts at the academy provide help, but the idea is that a loan-focused psychologist will be able to continuously check on the welfare of players on loan.