Newcastle United are worried about 25-year-old player because of Chelsea

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are working on extending Alexander Isak’s contract at the club due to fears Chelsea could reignite interest in him, according to GiveMeSport.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the Sweden international in the past and with uncertainty over his contract situation at St James’ Park, the Magpies are worried that the Premier League giants could reignite their interest in their prolific attacker.

Isak has been a huge hit at Newcastle since joining the club from Real Sociedad.

The attacker scored 21 Premier League goals in just 30 matches last season, showing his quality at the top level and helping Newcastle United to a seventh place finish in the league.

Despite the striker’s current deal at the club ending in 2028, Eddie Howe’s team are determined to extend his contract.

The Toon Army fear that Arsenal and Chelsea could revive their interest in the attacker and that could perhaps turn his head.

Chelsea have not hesitated in splashing the cash on signing news players and they have been desperately looking to sign a new striker for quite some time.

Enzo Maresca’s team were linked with a move for several strikers in the summer transfer window, particularly to Victor Osimhen, but they failed to complete a move for the Nigerian international.

The Blues are expected to enter the market again in the future and Isak is someone who could interest them because of his brilliant goal scoring record in the league.

Newcastle United have no doubt over Alexander Isak’s intentions

The Magpies are not concerned about the player’s commitment to them but they know that some of the biggest Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal and Chelsea, could make a move for the Sweden international striker.

With 36 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions from the attacker, he has shown that he has all the attributes needed to become a world class striker.

Along with Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, he is Newcastle United’s most important player.

He is the leader of the Newcastle attack and not only is he a great goal scorer but his link up play and pace are also a valuable asset to the Premier League club.