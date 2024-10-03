Lee Carsley decision on Man City talent will leave in-form Tottenham star fuming

England head coach Lee Carsley has named his squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League matches and there is no place in the squad again for Tottenham’s James Maddison.

Carsley has taken over the national team job following the exit of Gareth Southgate during the summer and impressed last time out with wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The former Everton star opted to leave Maddison out of his plans for the September internationals and the 50-year-old has decided to stick with his decision for the October games despite the Spurs star starting the season impressively.

According to The Independent, there is no place in the England squad for Maddison, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Rashford or Harry Maguire, while Morgan Rogers will have to wait for his call-up after making a noticeable start to the Premier League season for Aston Villa.

Angel Gomes, Rico Lewis and Morgan Gibbs-White have retained their places, but the inclusion of Phil Foden will have the likes of Maddison fuming as the Man City star has barely played for the Manchester club this season.

The 24-year-old impressed mid-week against Slovan Bratislava but the Tottenham star will feel that he has been more influential for his team throughout the season.

Does James Maddison have an England future while Lee Carsley is in charge?

On paper, it is easy to see why Foden has been included in the England squad despite his lack of football as the Man City star is one of the Three Lions’ best players and will be part of every squad going forward.

However, Maddison deserved a chance to prove himself in a national team shirt during their upcoming games against Greece and Finland following his start to the season.

This begs the question if the midfielder has a future with England should Carsley be handed the job permanently?

Southgate didn’t have faith in players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, which could be the situation Maddison now finds himself in.