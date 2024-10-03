Video: Returning Man United star shows Erik ten Hag what he was missing

Rasmus Hojlund returned to the starting 11 of Man United with a bang as the Danish talent doubled the Red Devils’ lead in their Europa League clash against FC Porto in Portugal.

The 20-year-old was named in the Manchester side’s starting 11 by Erik ten Hag for the first time this season having been dealing with fitness issues throughout the majority of the 2024/25 campaign.

With the pressure on the Dutch coach, he would have been delighted to have been able to include the Denmark star from the off in Portugal and it paid off.

The Premier League club took the lead in the clash after just seven minutes through Marcus Rashford and that was doubled 13 minutes later when the winger linked up with Hojlund.

The Englishman played the 20-year-old through and he showed Man United fans what they were missing as he finished off the move.

Watch: Rasmus Hojlund scores on return to Man United starting 11

BACK WITH A BANG! ? Rasmus Højlund scores in his first start of the season ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ws2o3ghOfg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Pictures by TNT Sports and beIN Sports.