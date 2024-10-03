“This one is a good signing” – TNT pundit has faith in 21-year-old Man United talent

TNT Sports pundit Karen Carney has shown faith in Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund as the Danish striker made a return to the Red Devils’ starting 11 for their Europa League clash with FC Porto on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old has missed the majority of the 2024/25 campaign so far due to injury issues, playing just 42 minutes before lining up against Porto.

Man United signed Hojlund last summer from Atalanta as part of a massive £72m deal and it took a while for the young striker to get going at Old Trafford. The Danish star wouldn’t score his first Premier League goal until Boxing Day, which was one of 10 scored in England’s top flight.

Across the 43 games Hojlund played in all competitions, the striker would score 16 goals alongside two assists.

That is not the worst return for a young player with a lot of pressure on his shoulders and TNT pundit Karen Carney believes it could be the foundation of a good career at Man United as she seems to have faith in the 21-year-old talent.

Karen Carney admits Rasmus Hojlund will be a “good signing” for Man United

Speaking ahead of Man United’s Europa League clash with FC Porto on Thursday, the TNT Sports panel were discussing the return of Hojlund and the impact it could have, which led to Carney praising the young striker.

“I really love him. He is aggressive in the press, he works hard and he does lead the line,” the pundit said on TNT Sports. “He is someone who I think ‘you have signed a good one there’. Out of all the money they’ve spent, I think this one is a good signing.”

Hojlund is set for a huge season at Man United throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign as the Denmark international will be tasked with scoring goals for a team that struggles to find the back of the net.