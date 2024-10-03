Exclusive: Real Madrid spring massive surprise in Trent Alexander-Arnold saga

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Real Madrid transfer target for the next summer window - (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that current Spanish title holders and reigning Champions League winners, Real Madrid, admire Liverpool ace, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international just seems to get better and better, evidenced by a stunning pass he played to Luis Diaz during the Reds 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna on Wednesday night.

TV pundits suggested one of his colleagues was the “best player on the pitch” during the game, but Trent still acquitted himself well.

Real’s big surprise in Trent Alexander-Arnold saga

It’s the kind of form consistently displayed by Trent and his advantageous contract situation – his current one expires next June according to transfermarkt – which makes him a hugely attractive proposition to Los Blancos.

However, CaughtOffside sources understand that the Spanish giants are already preparing the ground for the potential failure to lure the 25-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources have advanced that Real plan to move for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro if their approaches to Trent and Liverpool fail to produce the desired outcome.

Carlo Ancelotti appreciates Porro’s skills and see him as a strong alternative to Alexander-Arnold.

Sources further indicate that Spurs are fearful they could lose the 25-year-old Spaniard if he receives a tempting offer to move back to his homeland.

It isn’t certain at present, but a fee of around €65m is believed to be enough to encourage the North Londoners to get around the negotiating table.

Whether this is some brinksmanship on Real’s part to force Trent’s hand one way or the other isn’t clear at the moment.

It’s obvious to all concerned, however, and particularly Liverpool, that contract discussions with the player need to be expedited.

If we get towards the end of the calendar year with no end to the current impasse, there’s a strong likelihood Trent could be edging towards an exit from the club of his life.