Video: Chelsea target stuns Man United as Red Devils blow two goal lead

Man United were stunned in Portugal as FC Porto came from 2-0 down to level their Europa League clash within six minutes with former Chelsea target Samu Omorodion scoring the equaliser.

The Red Devils impressed during the opening 20 minutes of the clash and built up a 2-0 lead thanks to Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund‘s goals.

This eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag as it looked like the Premier League team would coast to the three points, however, that was not the case.

The Premier League club would collapse within seven minutes as Porto came from behind to level the game at 2-2.

Pepe would begin the turnaround with a header from close range after a brilliant Andre Onana save before Omorodion would score the equaliser.

The striker joined the Portuguese side during the summer after his move to Chelsea collapsed. The 20-year-old has started the current campaign in fine form and it will leave fans of the London club wondering what could have been.

The Spain international’s transfer to the Blues was all but confirmed this summer, however, the deal between Atletico Madrid and the Premier League club fell through at the last minute.

This paved the way for Omorodion to join Porto and he is now haunting Chelsea’s rivals on the European stage.

Watch: Former Chelsea target Samu Omorodion completes Porto’s comeback vs Man United

Porto pull a goal back. André Onana with a great save but Pepê heads home the rebound.