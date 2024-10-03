(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has done a brilliant job at St James’ Park.

The English manager has taken the Magpies to the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the Premier League, ahead of clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

He has made them a competitive force in English football and his signings at the club have proved that he has an eye for talent.

Due to the departure of Gareth Southgate from the England team, Howe has been naturally linked to the England job.

However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has provided the latest update on the future of Howe.

Dorsett has revealed that the Newcastle manager has not been contacted by the Football Association to take charge of the Three Lions.

He said:

“A really significant bit of news.

“It’s been made clear to me that Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Thomas Tuchel have had no contact at all from the FA in regard to that vacant England men’s senior manager position.

“That increases the likelihood that Lee Carlsey, who is in interim charge at the moment, may well get the job longer term.”

Newcastle United would be glad to find out that their manager is currently not being chased for the England job.

Losing him at this stage of the project could prove to be catastrophic for the Toon Army.

Dorsett added: “It’s been made pretty clear to me that there’s been no approach from the FA to Newcastle to ask for permission to speak to him [Howe].”

Newcastle United cannot afford to lose Eddie Howe right now

The 46-year-old manager is expected to attract interest from elsewhere since he has managed to turn around the fortunes of Newcastle.

Newcastle and their ownership would want to keep Howe at the club to continue the impressive work he is doing.

The latest update has come as a huge boost for the Magpies and their fans who cannot imagine the club without Howe in the near future.

Under the interim manager, England have done well and it appears like they are leaning towards appointing Lee Carsley.