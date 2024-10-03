Arsenal legend and football pundit Thierry Henry has claimed that he had doubts over Bukayo Saka.

The legendary striker has claimed that he had no idea that Saka would go on to become such a great player for the Gunners.

In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Saka has been captaining the Arsenal team and under his leadership, they have done extremely well.

Saka lead the North London club to victory in the Champions League this week against Paris Saint-Germain.

The English winger also scored a free-kick goal in a 2-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s team, continuing Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season.

The youngster has become the leader of the Arsenal attack and whatever creative and threatening they do in the final third comes from him.

While speaking on CBS Sports, as reported by The Mirror, the former Arsenal striker praised Saka and also revealed his initial thoughts about the player.

Henry said:

“I saw him at the academy and I didn’t think he would be that good, I’ll be honest with you. But when you work, you have that work ethic, you have a good family behind you, cause I know the family, he is clever, he works well.

“I really saw a player reaching his level, because right now he is at a level, hard to arrive. He has been there for almost three years if I am being honest.”

Henry added: “At the European Championship (with England) they are asking him to play wing-back, he plays wing-back.

“He goes and defends for his right-back, he goes wide, he goes left, he goes behind, he does everything without complaining. He plays every single game.”

Henry feels that Saka has the hunger and dedication to play football, no matter which position he is playing at.

Bukayo Saka is in fine form for Arsenal this season

In six Premier League games this season, Saka has scored one goal and provided five assists to his teammates.

In the Champions League, he scored a crucial goal for the Gunners which gave them a two goal lead against the French champions.

Whether it is for Arsenal or for England, Saka is one of the first names on the team sheet.

His work rate and his creativity make him a special player and his versatility to play in a number of different positions is an attribute not many other players of his age have.

The youngster has been a key player for Arteta’s team during their title challenge in the last two seasons and the same can be expected from him again this season.