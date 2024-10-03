Player with 123 Arsenal appearances attracting long list of transfer suitors, including Barcelona

Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal? (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly attracting a lot of interest as he nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, with Barcelona among the big names taking a look at him.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners, playing 123 games for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid back in the summer of 2020, and he remains someone Mikel Arteta relies on a lot when he’s fully fit.

However, it is perhaps his injury issues, as well as his age, that are now counting against him as he’s approaching the end of his current deal, with Barca alongside other major clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan in considering a move, according to Todo Fichajes.

Even if Partey is now 31 years of age, he could surely be a useful addition to Barcelona for the short term, giving them quality, experience and adding depth to their squad without costing them a fortune due to the fact that he’s on course to be a free agent next summer.

Thomas Partey transfer: Is he heading out of Arsenal?

Todo Fichajes suggest there is little chance of Partey staying at Arsenal as Arteta already has a replacement in the form of Mikel Merino, who joined from Real Sociedad this summer, but whose start to life in north London has been delayed due to an early injury picked up in training.

Still, now that Merino is back fully fit, it could be that we’ll see less of Partey in the starting XI, and that could lead the former Atletico Madrid man to consider leaving for a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see if he chooses Barca, Juve or Inter, while Todo Fichajes even add that a return to Madrid with Atletico could be another option for him.

Arsenal fans will no doubt wish Partey well, but it perhaps now makes sense that their time together is coming to an end.