(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The England international has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the league with his fine form for the South London club.

As per the report, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the progress of the young midfielder and now they have been joined by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side.

The youngster has experienced an impressive rise to prominence at such a young age.

Since his move to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers at the start of the year, his performances and mature playing style has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Wharton has been a fine addition to Oliver Glasner’s Palace side, who managed to finish the last season in the top half of the Premier League standings.

The player was called up to the England squad by former manager Gareth Southgate and he has one cap for the Three Lions.

Wharton’s ability to keep the possession in the middle of the park and find out the right options with his passes is an attribute many clubs are looking for at right now.

Arsenal might have to replace Thomas Partey and Jorginho soon with both the players in the final year of their contract at the club.

Wharton has been identified as one of the options for them and considering the style of play Mikel Arteta’s team plays with, Wharton would be the ideal player for them.

Tottenham need a young, athletic midfielder like Adam Wharton

After the departures of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer transfer window, Tottenham are keen to strengthen their midfield options and Wharton would be an upgrade on both those players.

Spurs hierarchy has backed Postecoglou to spend money on new players and if the manager asks for Wharton, they would be in the race to sign the English midfielder.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 20-year-old midfielder but getting linked to some of the biggest clubs in the country shows he is on the right track and his progress is being looked at by the clubs.