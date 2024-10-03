Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images, George Wood/Getty Images and Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

William Saliba remains happy at Arsenal

Although William Saliba will always be appreciated because of his immense talent, there’s nothing in a rumour that Paris Saint-Germain could make a big offer for his services at this stage, to be fair.

There has been no approach from PSG, no proposal, no talks.

Saliba is a crucial player for Arsenal so I don’t think there could be anything for Saliba to even consider soon.

He’s very happy at Arsenal and there’s nothing ongoing with any club – no idea where these PSG stories are coming from.

Chelsea have enough keepers… don’t need Hermansen

Chelsea will not sign goalkeepers in January according to their current plan, so the information concerning Enzo Maresca moving for his Leicester keeper, Mads Hermansen, is false.

They already have many in that position with Jorgensen, Sanchez, and also Penders for the future.

So, it’s already set for the goalkeepers future at Chelsea and I’m not aware of negotiations with any other GK in the market so far.

Keep an eye on Almiron in the January window

I can confirm guys that, yes, there was MLS interest in Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron last summer. Saudi clubs also appreciate him but didn’t send any bid.

Negotiations could follow in January, but for now there are no talks ongoing as it’s still October, too early.

I’d keep the doors open to Almiron’s exit in January based on proposals received because he’s not an untouchable player at Newcastle.

There is no list to replace ten Hag at Man United

I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can’t confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment.

I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team’s performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.

So, all links with all managers… nothing confirmed so far.

Also, there is nothing at all in the Inzaghi rumours as he’s fully focused on the project at Inter. I’ve honestly no idea where this is coming from.

Leny Yoro was convinced by Man United promise

It did seem that Leny Yoro would be signing for Real Madrid at one stage, but, for sure, Man United presented a long term project with him as a regular starter.

Important player status immediately, complete trust for the long term and of course an important salary were also factors in how Man United signed Leny Yoro.

These reasons were the key for Yoro to decide to accept Manchester United’s offer despite Real Madrid’s strong interest.

Man City not looking at Samuele Ricci at present

At this stage, I don’t have any information on Manchester City working on a deal for Torino’s Samuele Ricci to replace Rodri. Nothing at all so far.

No contacts are taking place, it’s all quiet on this one.

City will decide what they want to do to replace Rodri over the course of the next months, and closer to January.

In other news…

In England and in Europe, one of the big topics of every single summer transfer window – when you talk to agents, players, directors of football, CEO’s, presidents and managers – is… why is the transfer window still open while the first games of the season are taking place?

There is some huge news to tell you about this, however.

The Premier League clubs are prepared to push hard to get the summer transfer window from 2025 closed on the day before the beginning of the Premier League season. So, sometime around mid-August.

This is the plan, not only in Premier League, but from what I’m told, also for all the other European top leagues.

From what I’m hearing, it all started with Serie A pushing the other leagues last summer to follow suit.

La Liga decided not to proceed at that point, and so what happened is that obviously all the other top leagues had to be on the same page to avoid a problem. If all the leagues were going to close the market around mid-August, and La Liga still opened until the end of August, it was a big danger for all the other leagues, obviously.

Now the top leagues are talking to fix the new date of the summer transfer window in 2025, with all the clubs pushing in the same direction.

If you want my personal opinion, guys, credit to Serie A. I have to say that it’s really important because they started this, but also credit to the Premier League, because now they are pushing ahead with this possibility.

This will be a big change in terms of timing, because obviously many clubs will start planning for their signings earlier, but in my opinion, this is the best solution possible.