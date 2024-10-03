Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool in serious doubt after recent talks with European giants

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool has been cast into further doubt as reports from Spain state that Real Madrid have made contact with the full-back on several occasions recently.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the current season and there has been no concrete sign of a new one being offered to the England international.

That will likely come later in the campaign when the Merseyside club begin to make plans for the 2025 transfer windows but in the meantime, Real Madrid will continue to monitor Alexander-Arnold’s situation with the Premier League outfit.

It was reported earlier in the year, that the La Liga champions had an interest in the Englishman should he become a free agent in 2025 and according to a new report from Relevo, contact has begun between the right-back and the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are believed to have talked to Alexander-Arnold’s team on several occasions to discuss a move in 2025 and the report also states that the 25-year-old has rejected a recent contract offer from Liverpool.

This leaves Alexander-Arnold’s future with the Reds in serious doubt as everything remains open at present.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future is in doubt

Alexander-Arnold will not decide to leave Liverpool lightly but there is a chance that the right-back will come to that conclusion.

The 25-year-old is guaranteed to win trophies with Real Madrid and is best friends with England teammate Jude Bellingham, who is already with the La Liga club and has achieved Champions League success.

Los Blancos are creating a super team in the Spanish capital and Alexander-Arnold, alongside Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, could be the 2025 additions to the squad.

A lot is going on at Real Madrid that will attract the full-back to the Bernabeu and as a result, Liverpool should be seriously worried about the defender making the decision to run his contract down at his boyhood club.