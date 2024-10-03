Virgil Van Dijk’s classy gesture helped revive Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool career

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Virgil Van Dijk helped central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate regain his form at Liverpool.

The Reds are flying high this season and sitting at the top of the Premier League standings ahead of rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

Their record in the other competitions has been perfect and a large reason of their brilliant form has been their defensive quality.

In six Premier League matches this season, they have only conceded two goals.

The partnership of Van Dijk and Konate has worked well for the Merseyside club.

The report in The Athletic has revealed that Van Dijk was crucial in Konate regaining his lost form at Anfield.

Konate was seeing little playing time at the end of last season under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Van Dijk tried encouraging the French centre-back in his difficult time and kept telling him about the heights he could reach in his career.

Konate has huge appreciation for the support that Van Dijk provided to him and acknowledges that it worked wonders for him and helped him get back to his best.

Van Dijk and Konate are currently the best defensive duo in the league, ahead of Arsenal’s Gabriel and William Saliba.

Virgil Van Dijk has been a reliable presence for Liverpool

The Dutch centre-back has had the opportunity to play with different partners during his time at the club and Konate has the potential to become the best among them.

Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Konate have partnered Van Dijk during his spell at Liverpool and the Frenchman has the talent to become a great defender for Liverpool and his country.

Just like Van Dijk is a reliable presence for his partners on the pitch, he proved to be the same for Konate off the pitch and proved that with his actions.

Liverpool have a leader in Van Dijk and the club should do everything they can to make him extend his contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.