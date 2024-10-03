(Video) Forget Sarr: Tottenham goal does not happen without Mikey Moore’s incredible play in the build-up

Tottenham have taken the lead against Ferencvaros thanks to a goal from young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Sarr scored in Tottenham’s Europa League opener last week and has continued his goalscoring form to make it two goals in two in the European competition.

The goal was a scrappy one but 17-year-old Mikey Moore’s work in the build-up needs to be highlighted.

The highly-rated Tottenham youngster made a brilliant run, starting from the right-flank, cutting inside and going past a couple of players before threading in a pass for Lankshear.

And while the pass was intercepted, it did end up creating chaos inside the box with the ball ultimately ricocheting off Lucas Bervall and towards Sarr who finished it expertly.

Watch the goal below: