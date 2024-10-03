Video: Harry Maguire to Erik ten Hag’s rescue as he scores a stoppage time header to make it 3-3

Harry Maguire has just scored a stoppage time equaliser for Manchester United, saving Manchester United from a certain defeat.

Erik ten Hag’s side took a two goal lead early in the first half, Rashford scoring the opener and Hojlund scoring the second.

But Porto responded 7 minutes later, with former Real Madrid defender Pepe scoring to pull one back for the home team.

And another seven minutes later, Samu Omorodion made it 2-2 finishing off a brilliant move from Porto.

The Portuguese side were the more threatening side over the majority of the game, with them completing the turn around 5 minutes into the second half – Omorodion scoring his second of the night to make it 3-2.

The night went from bad to worse for Manchester United when Bruno Fernandes got sent off for a reckless challenge in the 81st minute.

Harry Maguire to the rescue

And just when the defeat looked certain, Harry Maguire, who came off the bench in the 78th minute scored a thumping header from Eriksen’s corner in stoppage time to save two points for Manchester United.

Watch the goal below: