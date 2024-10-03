(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch left the field looking a very happy man following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds made it two out of two at the start of the league phase thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, following on from a 3-1 win away at another Serie A side, AC Milan, last time out.

But while it was Mac Allister and Salah getting amongst the goals, it was once again Gravenberch earning widespread praise from fans and pundits alike.

The Netherlands international created two chances on the night, while posting a 91% pass completion rate and completing three of his four attempted dribbles; just a snapshot of a superb performance.

After initially struggling under Jurgen Klopp following his arrival from Bayern Munich, Gravenberch has looked rejuvenated since the arrival of compatriot Arne Slot.

The 22-year-old is excelling in a deep-lying midfield role having previously been known as a box-to-box player, and was even compared by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to Arsenal engine-room legend Patrick Vieira recently.

Ryan Gravenberch takes the plaudits in Liverpool win

Gravenberch deservedly left the field looking extremely pleased with himself on Wednesday.

The former Ajax man was filmed getting high-fives from club staff, while his popularity among supporters is there for all to see, with one fan shouting: “Class, Ryan, class!”

Ryan Gravenberch's name echoed around Anfield tonight in the same catchy tune his Dutch compatriot Gini Wijnaldum once enjoyed. Gini, was the ultimate ball retainer and carrier, Gravenberch has those same traits – but with an added flair. He can glide through midfield, and when… pic.twitter.com/5rtGvc5BcI — Asim (@asim_lfc) October 2, 2024

Gravenberch is fast becoming one of Slot’s most important players and given how much Liverpool were linked with a midfielder during the summer transfer window, his performances may well save the club a substantial amount of money.

Up next for Liverpool is an away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

