West Ham manager David Moyes has been savaged for his treatment of Danny Ings (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Danny Ings days at West Ham United are reportedly coming to an end after almost two years since his arrival at London Stadium.

Football Insider report that when his contract ends in the summer of 2025, it won’t be renewed by the club.

This is due to the Hammers’ hierarchy opinion that Ings is no longer up to par with Premier League players.

In the January transfer window of 2023, the Hammers paid £12 million to acquire Ings from Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool striker has just five goals in 56 outings in all competitions for West Ham so far.