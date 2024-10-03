Report: West Ham players have been left surprised by some of Julen Lopetegui’s decisions this season

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly left his squad surprised and unsettled with some of his recent decisions, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Lopetegui’s late tactical changes, including unexpected shifts in line-ups and formations, have caught many players off guard, contributing to growing unease within the dressing room.

Jones highlighted that one such change, moving Edson Alvarez into the centre of a back three during their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, was introduced late in the build-up to the game, leaving players unprepared.

This disruption has raised concerns over team cohesion and match preparation. Reporting for GiveMeSport, Jones stated:

“It remains to be seen how quickly they (Kudus and Lopetegui) can put the moment behind them, but it is not the only example of Lopetegui surprising his players.

“It is understood he has also made late changes to the expected starting line-ups.

“In addition, sources have indicated that the recent decision to line up with a back three, with Edson Alvarez at the heart of it, also came as a surprise to the players late in the build-up towards the Chelsea clash last month, which they lost 3-0.”

Julen Lopetegui’s poor start at West Ham

Lopetegui has had a poor start since replacing David Moyes in the summer. With only one win in their opening six Premier League matches in the new season, the Hammers currently sit 14th in the table with just five points.

This disappointing start to the season has led to increased scrutiny on the Spanish manager, who was brought in to steady the ship.

Having spent over £100m in the transfer window, and failing to produce the results, the pressure is mounting on the Spanish manager.

Lopetegui will need to quickly address the issues and rebuild confidence within the team to turn the season around.