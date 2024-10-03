“Crucial player” – Fabrizio Romano delivers hugely positive Arsenal transfer update

William Saliba in action for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will be relieved to hear from Fabrizio Romano that there’s nothing going on at the moment with William Saliba and a potential transfer away, despite frequent talk of interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

Saliba to PSG stories are perhaps to be expected, given that the Gunners defender is one of the finest players in the world in his position, and a French talent from the Paris region, but Romano seems convinced that fans of the north London giants have no reason to fear losing this important member of their squad.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he’s not aware of PSG actually making any concrete offers for Saliba at the moment, while the 23-year-old is also perfectly happy at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will need to keep players like Saliba if they are to stand a chance of enjoying success any time soon, with the former Nice and Marseille loanee proving a hugely important player for Mikel Arteta’s side since becoming a regular starter two years ago.

In the past, Arsenal often sold their star names to Europe’s elite, but it seems there’s no reason to panic over Saliba’s future at the moment.

William Saliba transfer: Good news for Arsenal fans

“Although William Saliba will always be appreciated because of his immense talent, there’s nothing in a rumour that Paris Saint-Germain could make a big offer for his services at this stage, to be fair,” Romano said.

“There has been no approach from PSG, no proposal, no talks.

“Saliba is a crucial player for Arsenal so I don’t think there could be anything for Saliba to even consider soon.

“He’s very happy at Arsenal and there’s nothing ongoing with any club – no idea where these PSG stories are coming from.”

Meanwhile, French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently had this to say on Saliba and PSG.