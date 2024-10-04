Alejandro Garnacho set to be offered a way out of Man United by league leaders

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Barcelona are interested in Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

The young Argentinian has impressed since becoming a part of the first team at the club.

He was one of Man United’s best players last season and scored some crucial goals for the team.

However, this season, Erik ten Hag has stopped giving him starts and Amad Diallo has moved ahead of Garnacho in the pecking order, upsetting the young player.

The manager’s decision has not gone down well with the player and there have been reports of the two having a row about it.

This has forced Barcelona and Juventus to take notice of the situation and keep an eye on the player’s development at Old Trafford.

As per the report, Man United value the young attacker at £50m and for that price, he would be an attractive target for Barcelona.

Not only Garnacho but the whole Man United team is struggling to perform this season under the leadership of Ten Hag.

They are currently 13th in the Premier League and their performances in the Europa League have been hugely disappointing.

Barcelona can offer Garnacho a way out of the Premier League and offer him the chance to compete against Real Madrid for the league title.

The La Liga giants are currently top of the league in Spain, three points ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side.

The arrival of new manager Hansi Flick has breathed new life into the club and they are currently flying high this season, losing just twice in their first ten games this season.

Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho to Barcelona?

Should Garnacho’s future take him to Barcelona, he would be moving back to Spain where he came through the ranks at the Atletico Madrid academy.

The Man United winger would struggle for game time at the Camp Nou though, with Barcelona already having Raphinha on the left-wing position and Lamine Yamal on the right-wing.

It all depends on his relationship with Ten Hag and how the Dutch manager manages his playing time moving forward.

The way things are going at Old Trafford this season, nothing is working for them and the worse it gets on the pitch, players might start questioning their future at the club and look for better opportunities elsewhere.