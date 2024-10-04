Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images.

Antonio Rudiger has admitted he would love to play alongside Arsenal centre-back William Saliba.

The Real Madrid defender is enjoying another solid spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Starting in seven out of eight La Liga matches this season, Rudiger is still one of Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred centre-backs. The same for Eder Militao, who has started in all eight of Los Blancos’ league games.

However, although the pair have formed a great partnership at the heart of Madrid’s defence, the former Chelsea man has admitted the demands of modern football mean another top-class defender would be beneficial.

Antonio Rudiger sends William Saliba transfer plea

And when asked which player he would like to lineup next to in Spain, the 31-year-old picked out Arsenal and France’s Saliba as his ideal choice.

“I say William Saliba,” he told Inside Scoop when asked which player Madrid should sign, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m very happy Militao. But there’s so many games, so we would rotate, so to have Saliba… It would be great.”

Arsenal have Saliba under contract until 2027 so aren’t in any immediate danger of losing him, and although the defender is happy in London, Mikel Arteta will be aware of the pull playing for Madrid can have on a player.

However, with Rudiger and Militao both solid, and regular, options under Ancelotti, the prospect of playing a lesser role probably wouldn’t appeal to the Frenchman.

Nevertheless, Gunners fans will be hoping there is no more talk of their number two leaving the Emirates anytime soon.