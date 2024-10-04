(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to take Marcus Rashford off at halftime against Porto in the Europa League.

It was a surprising decision from the Dutch manager considering how well Rashford played in the first half.

The English attacker gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead early in the first half and then went on to provide an assist to his teammate Rasmus Hojlund who made it 2-0.

However, Porto scored twice in the first half to make it 2-2 and by halftime, Rashford was replaced by Ten Hag in a decision that surprised fans and pundits.

Alejandro Garnacho was sent on to replace the in-form attacker and Ten Hag came up with a bizarre explanation about taking Rashford off.

He told MUTV:

“We have to rotate. Garnacho, we didn’t start him.

“He had a great game, not only on Sunday, but I think in the whole season.

“We sub them because on Sunday we have another hard game, a good game, so we need players to be available and be fit and be fresh.”

Fans and some of the pundits are not buying this explanation from the Man United manager.

The game was there to be won against Porto and it was an important game in their season, not only for the team but for the manager as well.

Football pundit Don Hutchinson has questioned the actions of the manager and made claims about a possible rift between Ten Hag and Rashford.

He said while speaking on TNT Sports, as reported by The Mirror:

“I’m not buying it. I’ve been in dressing rooms at half-time, full-time and before games and it’s one of those where Erik ten Hag – and I’m not questioning him, because he knows his players and what’s gone on – I’m surmising from an ex-players’ point of view.

“Marcus Rashford was playing really well and looked sharp in the first half. So at 2-2, are you going to tell me that he’s been taken off because Ten Hag’s got an eye on the Aston Villa game? If you’re winning 2-0 or 3-0 and you take him off because you’re trying to protect the player and give him fewer minutes going into the Villa game, that’s totally understandable.

“But while the game’s in the balance at 2-2 in a big game, I don’t buy rotation, so I wonder if there’s been some sort of conflict or argument at half-time. That can happen. That’s what I’d be leaning towards. I could be wrong, but that’s what I’m leaning towards.”

Erik ten Hag should have kept Marcus Rashford on

It remains to be seen if Hutchinson’s assessment of the situation is right or wrong but questions will be asked about what Ten Hag is doing at the club.

His team’s lack of playing identity and their failure to show maturity in crucial situations has been a regular theme in his time at Old Trafford.

The manager has been backed by the hierarchy in terms of new signings arriving at the club and complete authority given to the manager to make changes.

With a tough fixture against Aston Villa coming up for Man United, Ten Hag’s job is getting more difficult with each week.

He has to find some answers soon to his team’s problems on the pitch and if he manages to do that, the off the pitch noise will vanish automatically.