“I’m sorry” – Arne Slot opens up on the contract situation of three Liverpool stars

Liverpool manager Arne Slot remained tight lipped over the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

The three Liverpool players have entered the final year of their contract at the club and their future is uncertain.

The new Liverpool boss is constantly asked by the media about an update on how the club is dealing with the contract situation of the players.

Like always, Slot fails to give a definitive answer to this question put forward by the media and this was the case again.

Ahead of their match against Crystal Palace, the Liverpool manager was asked the latest update on the contract situation of his three key players.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X account, Slot said:

“Same boring answer, I’m sorry!”.

“Now there’s the international break coming… ask me after that”.

This is not something Liverpool fans will be happy to hear from the manager. He has failed to provide any concrete update about how the club is working towards keeping the three players.

On the pitch, Slot has done a brilliant job since his move to Anfield by taking them top of the Premier League standings.

They have also managed to win both their games in the Champions League, making it eight wins out of the first nine games this season.

Liverpool need all three players to sign a new contract

The manager and the club know that it is important to keep Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk at the club and they cannot afford to lose them for free.

They are the pillars of this team and have been three of the best performers this season under Slot.

The fact that Slot told the reporters to ask him after the international break is an intriguing answer from the manager.

The fans need clarity over the future of their players and they are looking forward to a positive update from Slot.