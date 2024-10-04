Arne Slot explains one new rule he has introduced at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp exit

Arne Slot on the bench at Anfield. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has become the first manager in Liverpool history to win eight games out of his first nine at the club.

The Dutch manager has started his tenure at the club in fine form, with Liverpool leading the Premier League standings and winning both of their Champions League matches.

He has completely transformed the Liverpool side, despite not getting enough backing in the transfer market.

The defense has become rock solid with Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate being at the heart of the defense while the attack has impressed, lead by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Life after Jurgen Klopp is looking encouraging for the Reds and the Dutch manager is determined to have a similar impact as his predecessor.

Slot has continued the brilliant work Klopp was doing at the club, keeping most of the things same at he club, apart from introducing one new rule.

He was asked by Sky Sports about what he has changed at the club, the Liverpool mentioned one change from the Klopp era.

“Maybe we’ve implemented one or two (rules), but I don’t even know what they are,” said Slot.

“There was (already) a really good culture of players being on time, so I hate it if we have to talk about fines and these kinds of things for players being late. It’s normal that you’re on time.

“But that culture was already here, so maybe the only one – I’m not sure it’s a rule – but they used to go into hotels a lot the day before a game, and that’s what we’ve changed, because I and my staff feel the best place to sleep is your own bed, so it gives you the best rest possible.

“So it’s not really a rule, but that’s one of the few things we’ve changed.”

Arne Slot has given new life to Liverpool

Whatever Slot has done at the club, it has worked wonders for them.

Slot has managed to get the best out of players who were massively struggling last season, like Ryan Gravenberch and Konate, while also polishing players like Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The same Liverpool team that looked out of ideas at the end of last season are looking completely different this season.

It’s still early days in the tenure of the new manager but the start is promising and the fans are hoping for a brighter future at the club.

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace, who are still looking for their first win this season, in the Premier League this weekend.