Arsenal to begin contract negotiations with midfielder Mikel Arteta said is a ‘top player’

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Arsenal are set to open contract negotiations with Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international is in his final year at the Emirates but remains a hugely important player for Mikel Arteta.

Although last season saw the 31-year-old start just nine Premier League games after suffering an injury-struck campaign, this term has been very different.

Thomas Partey in line for new Arsenal contract

Partey has started in all the Gunners’ first six league matches and is a vital component in Arteta’s London machine.

Speaking recently about the midfielder, Arteta, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “We need him. He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us.

“He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him.”

Consequently, keen to extend the former Atletico Madrid man’s stay in the country’s capital, Arsenal, according to TBR Football, have decided to begin negotiations over a possible contract extension.

The African’s current deal sees him earn £200,000-per week (Spotac); a figure the Gunners will need to at least match if he is to commit to his long-term future to the club.

Nevertheless, with everything going well at Arsenal and the feel-good factor very much back, seeing Partey decline the chance to stay on would be a huge surprise, even if clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League revisit the possibility of signing the 31-year-old.

During his four years with the club, Partey has directly contributed to 10 goals in 123 matches in all competitions.