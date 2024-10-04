Aston Villa signing £300,000-per week Man City star ‘could happen’

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Aston Villa has been mooted as a possible destination for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old spent nearly 20 years with the Villains after successfully coming through their youth academy.

However, the 2021 summer transfer window saw Manchester City poach the Villa captain in a deal worth a staggering £100 million.

And although the Englishman has enjoyed a successful three years at the Etihad, including lifting a trio of Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League, the winger remains far from a regular under Pep Guardiola.

Man City open to Jack Grealish offers

Starting just 10 league games last season, Grealish, who earns £300,000-per week (Spotrac), is one of the Spaniard’s most rotated players, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown thinks the Cityzens could be open to offloading him, as long as their demands are met.

“You’ve got to remember he’s a £100 million player,” he told Football Insider.

“I’ve heard City would want to make a lot of that money back, and I’m not sure how many teams can afford that sort of transfer fee and his wages.

“That would be a stumbling block for any interested sides.”

Aston Villa return ‘could happen’

Going on to predict Grealish making a sensational return to his old stomping ground, Brown believes the City number 10 moving back to Villa is something that ‘could happen’.

“I think he’d be a great asset to Villa if he was to return, which could happen.

“[…] I think if any clubs were interested in signing Grealish, it would take big money to get him out, and clubs are wary of spending big money now.“

Despite leaving the club three years ago, Grealish’s affinity with Villa’s fans have never wained.

After being instrumental in their promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, Grealish, a boyhood Villa fan, will always be one of the club’s more adored players.

A high profile move back to the Midlands is a risk though, and one that may not align with Villa’s transfer policy. Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have already been down the marquee signing route after signing Phillipe Coutinho from Barcelona in 2022 but the Brazilian’s transfer was one that didn’t work out at all.

Consequently, now under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, Villa are more focused on signing younger players with high potential as well as developing from within with striker Jhon Duran the perfect example.

Therefore, a return for Grealish would be less a footballing decision and more an emotional one.