“Some big calls to make” – Erik ten Hag told to drop struggling Man United star

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United failed to beat Porto in the Europa League after taking a two goal lead early in the match.

The Red Devils did not impress once again but that has been the story of their season so far.

Poor results in the Premier League have now translated into their poor form in the Europa League, with Erik ten Hag’s team failing to win both of their matches in the competition so far this season.

The Red Devils surrendered their two goal lead and Porto came back in the match to make it 3-2 in favour of them. However, a late goal from Harry Maguire secured a point for Man United but it remains to be seen if that will be enough for Ten Hag to save his job.

There were many underperformers for Man United against Porto, just like it has been throughout the season for them.

One of them was new signing Matthijs de Ligt, who has struggled to find his feet at the club since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Football pundit Owen Hargreaves has suggested that it is time for Ten Hag to drop his compatriot and start Maguire against Aston Villa at the weekend.

“Harry will play at the weekend against Villa. I think he’ll have to,” said Hargreaves on TNT Sports, as reported by The Mirror.

“De Ligt struggled today, Samu (Omorodion, who scored twice for Porto) is a super explosive and powerful player, but Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran… that’s not going to get any easier. So he’s got some big calls to make.”

De Ligt has struggled since moving to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Man United defender Matthijs de Ligt has disappointed this season

The Netherlands international, who worked with Ten Hag at Ajax in the past, has looked slow and his ability to read the game has worked against Man United in crucial situations.

His start has been underwhelming at the club and considering how the Man United defense and the midfield is looking, it is difficult to see how it can improve.

The whole team and the playing style at the club is questionable and it appears Ten Hag is edging closer to his exit from the club.

The next match against Aston Villa, who have just beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions league, could make or break their season.