Paul Pogba could return to football this season after his four-year ban was reduced.

The former Manchester United midfielder tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) following the first game of the 2023/24 season with Juventus, when they beat Udinese 3-0.

Pogba — who played 233 times for Man Utd between 2016 and 2022 — was slapped with a four-year ban that would have kept him out of action until 2027, by which time he would be 34, meaning early retirement was a very real possibility.

At the time, the 91-time France international — who won the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus — strongly refuted the outcome of the tests and vowed to battle to clear his name.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba said in a statement.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Paul Pogba’s doping ban reduced to 18 months

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has been successful, with his ban reduced to just 18 months.

That means the 31-year-old midfielder will be able to play again in March 2025, while CAS’s ruling is also thought to allow Pogba to return to training in January.

CAS’s final judgement reiterates that Pogba did take the banned DHEA substance, but that it only has an effect on female athletes.

Despite his ban, Juventus stuck by Pogba. His contract with the Italian giants runs through the 2025/26 season, meaning he could offer them a serious boost to their midfield and Serie A title hopes.

Top photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images