Fabrizio Romano clarifies Josh Acheampong “situation” as Newcastle circle for Chelsea wonder kid

Josh Acheampong in action for Chelsea (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Although he might be considered one for the future given just how many players Chelsea have in their first-team squad at present, there’s little doubt that Josh Acheampong has what it takes to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

One Premier League appearance for five minutes last season, and 27 minutes in the Carabao Cup in the current campaign (transfermarkt) is the sum total of the player’s first-team experience thus far.

An expectation that he will make the breakthrough in West London rather than elsewhere does appear to be there, however.

Chelsea keeping a tight hold on Josh Acheampong

That would explain why the Blues aren’t interested in allowing him to join any other clubs.

“There’s no “situation” at all with Josh Acheampong,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He’s a Chelsea player, considered part of the project and an important talent, and he’s also really appreciated by Enzo Maresca and his staff.

“No story, no talks with Newcastle or any other club, nothing. Acheampong is one of the players trusted by Chelsea and there are no movements ongoing.”

As a right-back, the 18-year-old will be competing with Reece James, who recently posted an injury update on social media, and Malo Gusto.

Both players also have undoubted quality and so Acheampong will need to push hard over the coming months if he wants to make the right-back slot at Chelsea his own.

He’ll also know that Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, doesn’t mince his words, so if the player’s not at it, he’ll be told.

BBC Sport clearly believe that the current campaign could be Acheampong’s breakout season, and supporters of the club will surely be keen to see how the youngster develops over the coming months.