Arne Slot confirms 26-year-old Liverpool star an injury ‘doubt’ ahead of Crystal Palace

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Liverpool are likely to be without Federico Chiesa for their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds travel to London tomorrow for the Premier League’s early kick-off.

Arne Slot’s seamless transition following Jurgen Klopp’s exit last season continues.

The Dutchman has Liverpool top of the table with 15 points and will be hoping to extend his five-game unbeaten run when he faces Oliver Glasner’s Eagles tomorrow.

Arne Slot confirms Federico Chiesa an injury doubt for Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace clash

However, if the Reds are to leave Selhurst Park with another three points, they are likely to have to do so without the help of summer-signing Chiesa.

The Italian, who recently arrived at Anfield following a £12.5 million move from Juventus, is expected to miss the Palace clash through injury.

“He hasn’t trained the last few days. Still a doubt to face Crystal Palace,” Slot told Hayters TV reporter Nazira Yusuf.

Chiesa’s latest injury problem will cause some concern among fans, who knew Liverpool were taking a gamble when they agreed to sign him.

The 26-year-old has an abysmal injury record including missing nearly a whole calendar year for Juventus after tearing his ACL two-and-a-half years ago.

However, keen to stick with the stricken Italian and get him back up and firing, Slot is set to exclude him from his matchday squad for Saturday’s clash, but will hope he’ll be available to feature against Chelsea after the upcoming international break.