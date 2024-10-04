West Ham owner David Sullivan has slashed £10m of his price tag from his Marylebone house.

The 75-year-old initially was looking to sell his property for £75m but had to settle for a reduced fee

while criticizing the govenment for their non-doms policy.

“Interest rates are high—they’re coming down but not much,” Sullivan said.

“I also think what the government is doing to the non-doms isn’t very nice, and a lot of rich people are leaving the country as a result of what they anticipate in the budget.

“Three or four of my friends already have gone to Monaco or Dubai.” – finished Sullivan.

Now football expert Kieran Maguire has slammed Sullivan via X platform, accusing the billionair for raising ticket prices.

“West Ham United owner David Sullivan cuts London Mansion Price by £10 million to just £65 million,” Maguire said with his tongue firmly in his cheek on the word ‘just’.

“No wonder he’s having to rinse senior and other fans with increased ticket prices. #PrayForDavid.”