(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are potentially ‘in the driver’s seat’ when it comes to the transfer battle for Florian Wirtz’s signature.

This situation might radically change, of course, if Real Madrid end their relationship with Carlo Ancelotti this summer, despite the Italian’s evident desire to remain.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with a switch to the Los Blancos dugout in that event and would be in a strong position to take the German international with him.

“Bayern Munich are perhaps, at the moment, in the driver’s seat for Florian Wirtz because they can get more concrete than the Bayer Leverkusen player’s other suitors,” the head of football at the BILD Group told CaughtOffside.

“Real Madrid are the most dangerous competitor for Bayern, but, as we’ve seen, Carlo Ancelotti said he’d love to stay longer in the Spanish capital. If Xabi Alonso ended up at Madrid as Ancelotti’s successor, he could bring Wirtz with him. However, if this doesn’t happen, Bayern Munich lead the race for Wirtz’s signature.

“The most important thing for Wirtz is also going to a club capable of winning the Champions League. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City’s chances of doing so are higher than most other clubs.

“Manchester City are searching for a Kevin De Bruyne successor and we know already that they’re considering Xavi Simons in that regard, but it could also be Wirtz.”

It’s been a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign for the attacking midfielder with seven goal contributions accrued throughout nine fixtures (in all competitions).

The Bundesliga outfit, formerly nicknamed Vizekusen (“Neverkusen”) before their exploits under Alonso, find themselves fourth in the league table.

Bayern Munich have put in the groundwork for Florian Wirtz

It shouldn’t be underplayed that Bayern Munich have been hard at work establishing a relationship with Wirtz’s family.

In fact, such efforts could very well afford the Bavarian giants a ‘big chance’ to beat out rival Premier League interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Falk went on to add: “Bayern have already invited Wirtz back in 2019 to attend the campus. Uli Hoeneß, who is still the head of Bayern Munich, invited Wirtz’s father (who is also Florian’s agent) to his home where they discussed the future.

“So you see everything is quite close. If a potential financial offer meets Leverkusen’s demands and Jamal Musiala signs a new contract, Bayern Munich has a big chance to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the signing of Florian Wirtz.”

It now remains to be seen how the Real Madrid factor will play out ahead of the summer transfer window.

How much will Florian Wirtz cost?

Leverkusen are understood to have set Florian Wirtz’s price tag at €150m [£125.8m].

However, Bayern Munich ‘expect’ that €100m [£83.9m] will be enough to seal the deal.