“Very happy…” – Significant development for world class Man United and Chelsea-linked target

Chelsea club crest (Picture from Chelsea FC)

There’s been a significant development in the career of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with Man United and Chelsea believed to still be keeping a close eye on the Dutchman.

It’s been an awful time for the combative midfielder, as he missed the European Championship this summer and, until the past weekend, hadn’t played a game for Barca since the back end of last season.

Frenkie de Jong still courted by Man United and Chelsea

That lack of action saw his club apparently open to selling him given his extortionate salary.

And yet, his important to Barcelona isn’t in doubt, given his regular goal and assists contributions from midfield per transfermarkt.

It’s little wonder then that he appears to be coveted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Fabrizio Romano, when talking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, gave a significant update on the Dutchman’s career.

“There are no movements expected in January for Frenkie de Jong despite contractual rumours in the Spanish media, it’s completely quiet. There’s nothing in it,” he said.

“He’s still very happy at Barcelona and fully focused on recovering his best form after the injury.

“All the rest – Chelsea, Man United – is just speculation, nothing else. I repeat, no transfer movements around de Jong.”

That will surely disappoint both Premier League sides, particularly the Red Devils, given it’s believed that Erik ten Hag has long wanted a reunion with the player that made his Ajax side tick alongside Donny van der Beek.

From de Jong’s own point of view, he’s never shown any appetite for leaving Barcelona, even when it appeared as though the club wanted to get his wages off of their books.

One can understand where president, Joan Laporta, is coming from, given Barca’s financial situation and the fact that de Jong earns a whopping €365,385 per week (Capology).