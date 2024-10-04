Expert believes 100m man would be a great asset to Aston Villa

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are on the up and up under Unai Emery and are definitely a team going places, but the same can’t necessarily be said for their former player, Jack Grealish, at Man City.

After a brilliant start to his career at the serial Premier League winners, the former Aston Villa captain doesn’t appear to be a first choice for Pep Guardiola any longer.

Indeed, it’s even been rumoured that Man City are willing to sell a player that cost them £100m (Sky Sports).

Jack Grealish has been linked with a move back to Aston Villa

A move back to his former club might not be the worst decision Grealish would ever make, and former Villa and Man City scout, Mick Brown, believes he’d be a great asset for the club.

“You’ve got to remember he’s a £100million player,” he told Football Insider.

“I’ve heard City would want to make a lot of that money back, and I’m not sure how many teams can afford that sort of transfer fee and his wages.

“That would be a stumbling block for any interested sides. I think he’d be a great asset to Villa if he was to return, which could happen.

“But at Man City, they have a number of wide players and none of them are absolute regulars. Pep plays them against certain opposition and very often will rotate them.

“That’s what Manchester City can do. Like with Jeremy Doku. How many teams could carry both Jack Grealish and Doku?

“I think if any clubs were interested in signing Grealish, it would take big money to get him out, and clubs are wary of spending big money now.“

It isn’t clear whether Grealish himself would be open to a move back to the club he served with aplomb as captain, though he did send Villa fans a message before a recent fixture between the two clubs.

Nothing will happen before January at the earliest, and given that the player would likely be cup-tied in all of the major competitions, a potential switch would be summer 2025 at the very earliest.