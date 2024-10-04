Jamie Carragher blames one man for troubles at Man United and it’s not Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has blamed Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the poor season they are having.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League and in the Europa League, they have failed to win both their games, against FC Twente and FC Porto.

Their defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford have embarrassed them and created more uncertainty about the direction the club is heading under the leadership of manager Erik ten Hag.

After an eighth placed finish in the league last season, Ten Hag was given the opportunity to improve the standards at the club this season but nothing has worked in his favour and his ideas have failed to reignite the Red Devils.

Carragher has put the blame on Sir Jim Ratcliffe though, the man who made the decision to keep Ten Hag at the club this summer when he had the opportunity to sack the manager and move in a different direction.

“If Manchester United fail to massively improve this season, the ultimate responsibility lies with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos,” Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

“The latest mess is on their watch, with United already struggling to convince they are equipped to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

“There is no point sugar-coating it. The new United hierarchy have made a deeply unimpressive start to their Old Trafford reign with one of their worst decisions being the most important any board can make. Above all, you must ensure you have the right manager. Retaining Ten Hag is proving the catalyst for another wasted campaign and possibly another £200 million down the drain.”

Only time will tell if the hierarchy made the right decision to stick with the manager.

He is making his job difficult with poor performances and disappointing results.

Nothing has worked for Man United this season

The 3-3 draw against Porto should have been an easy, comfortable win for Man United. They had taken a 2-0 lead early in the first half but surrendered that lead and were close to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory only for a late Harry Maguire goal to earn a crucial point away from home.

More than the results, it has been the manner of the performances that is a huge cause of concern for the Man United faithful.

After indulging in talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel over the summer, the Red Devils decided Ten Hag was the right man for them.

The way things are going at the moment, Ten Hag is a million miles away from being the right man for the club.