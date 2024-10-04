(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at Crystal Palace is in doubt amid a feud with manager Oliver Glasner, according to reports.

Mateta was the catalyst behind Palace’s incredible upturn in form following the arrival of Glasner at the end of last season, scoring 13 goals in his last 13 appearances of the season; as many as he managed in his first 93 outings for the club.

The 27-year-old then scored five goals in six games to help France to a silver medal at the Olympics over the summer and while not quite as prolific, he’s started this season well with four goals in eight matches across all competitions.

It’s hardly surprising that Mateta was heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park over the summer, with the player even stating that Palace blocked the possibility of a departure during the transfer window.

Aston Villa were the Premier League club most prominently credited with an interest.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Palace future in doubt

The book still doesn’t appear to be closed on Mateta’s future at Palace.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the striker was angry with Glasner for bringing him off at half-time of the recent 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United.

Mateta was replaced by Ismaila Sarr at the break after a lacklustre first half and although the Eagles did improve in the second 45, they still couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Glasner then gave Mateta the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Everton, with the Frenchman attempting just one shot, extending his current drought to three games across all competitions.

The Daily Mail have also reported that Mateta wants his £50,000 per week salary doubled before he commits his future to Crystal Palace, with his current deal at the club only running through the end of next season.

