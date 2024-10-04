49ers strike new off-field Leeds deal after record-breaking figures

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

When Leeds didn’t get promotion automatically back to the Premier League last season after one campaign in the Championship, and then also failed to progress via the Play-Off final, you’d be forgiven for thinking that 2024/25 was going to be incredibly tough for them.

More so when you consider that they’ve lost many of their best players including the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

However, manager Daniel Farke is made of sterner stuff, and even being harshly criticised by a BBC pundit is likely to be water off a duck’s back to the German.

Leeds still on the up despite failure to get promoted last season

Farke genuinely appears to only have the best interests of the club at heart, and that also means taking unpopular decisions such as bringing in youngsters with little or no experience if he feels it could in some way benefit the squad more widely.

After eight games of the Championship season, Leeds sit in fifth place, just three points behind leaders, Sunderland.

That’s not the worst position to be in at this early stage of the campaign, and it’s not just on the pitch where things are looking up for the club either.

The Athletic (subscription required) note that the club’s kit deal with suppliers, Adidas, was worth a record-breaking £50m over five years, and was due to come to an end once the current season had finished.

However, Footy Headlines can now report that new owners, 49ers Enterprises, have agreed a one-year extension to that deal.

What that evidences is that Adidas are clearly behind the club as the all whites go for promotion at the second attempt.

It’s a decent strategy from the company, for if they do go up, the exposure that the brand will get in the Premier League will be far more wide-reaching.

At present then, the deal appears to be very much like a win-win for both parties.