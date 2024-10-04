Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set to receive three-year offer from Euro giants

Liverpool are desperate to keep Mohamed Salah at the club. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Mohamed Salah is set to receive a three year contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and uncertainty has started growing over his future.

Liverpool star has been in fine form this season and under new manager Arne Slot, he appears to be unstoppable.

Salah has scored four goals in the Premier League in just six games, along with registering four assists.

The 32-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring a stunning goal in the Champions League this week against Bologna.

The attacker’s future at Liverpool is still unresolved and PSG believe that they can take advantage of that situation.

The French champions are ready to offer a three-year deal to the Premier League star as they feel he still has a lot to offer at the highest level.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Middle East in the past, with Saudi Arabian clubs interested in bringing him to the lucrative league.

However, as per the report, the player feels that a move to the Middle East is not right at this stage of his career.

PSG owners are looking to make a statement signing following the departures of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar from the club.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are expected to face a difficult few months dealing with the contract situation of not only Salah but also Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Three major players at the club have entered the final year of their contract and all those three are equally important to the Merseyside club.

Slot’s team cannot afford to lose them at this stage of the project and the fans will be hoping that the club can sort out this situation as soon as possible.